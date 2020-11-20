'Moderate' to 'dense' fog likely in parts of Odisha over next 2 days

Seven districts of Odisha are likely to witness 'moderate' to 'dense' fog over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. While Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal, and Balasore districts are likely to receive 'dense' fog for the next two days, 'shallow' to 'moderate' fog is likely to occur over the districts of Interior Odisha, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara during the next two days, as per the IMD.

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Keonjhar of North Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha. Minimum temperatures observed no large change at most places over the districts of Odisha. (ANI)