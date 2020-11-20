Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands without power in Russia's icy far east after heavy snow

A state of emergency was introduced in the Primorsky region on Thursday, the local authority said, to mobilise all resources for the fight to protect people from the severe cold. It said two days of rain and snowfall had formed a coating of ice on wires and trees up to 12 millimetres (half an inch) thick, something not seen in the region for 30 years.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:56 IST
Thousands without power in Russia's icy far east after heavy snow
Representative image Image Credit:

Thousands of residents in Russia's far eastern Primorsky region were without access to power on Friday after a state of emergency was introduced amid subzero cold after heavy snowfall. The electricity supply may not return for several days, but "a detailed recovery plan has been drawn up, agreed together with the regional authorities", Deputy Energy Minister Evgeny Grabchak said, without elaborating, according to news agencies.

In the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, frozen trees were strewn across roads and power lines were encrusted with ice. One video showed a row of cars encased in ice. A state of emergency was introduced in the Primorsky region on Thursday, the local authority said, to mobilise all resources for the fight to protect people from the severe cold.

It said two days of rain and snowfall had formed a coating of ice on wires and trees up to 12 millimetres (half an inch) thick, something not seen in the region for 30 years. The navy and army were involved in trying to limit the damage and temporary accommodation facilities had been set up.

"Medical care is being provided for patients, but the lack of electricity and water supply has changed the work format," regional health minister Anastasia Khudchenko said on Friday. She said generators were being installed at some hospitals and bottled water deliveries were among the emergency measures.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says Brexit deal still 'metres from the finish line'

The European Union and Britain have made better progress towards a trade deal in the last few days but there is still a lot of work to do for an agreement to be in place by the end-year deadline, the blocs chief executive said on Friday. Di...

UN: Pandemic tough on millions of Mideast, NAfrican children

The global pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken their toll on the mental and physical well-being of millions of kids in the Middle East and North Africa, the UN childrens agency said Friday. In a survey of more than 7,000 households in ...

Africa witnessing relatively high mortality rate of COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs: Study

Africa is witnessing a higher mortality rate in intensive cure units when compared to other parts of the world, according to a report by Ground Up. A provisional study of the continent reportedly said the rate of higher deaths in Africa cou...

Max Life to Host 'Dream it, Ace it' - A Unique Career Opportunity Webinar for Aspiring Agent Advisors

Ropes in Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi to talk about the importance of dreams and professional perseverance New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. Max LifeCompany is hosting Dream it, Ace it - a unique career opportu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020