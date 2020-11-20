Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana, Ivory Coast threaten to suspend cocoa companies' sustainability schemes

In comments to the World Cocoa Foundation conference on behalf of Ghana and its west African neighbour Ivory Coast, Joseph Aidoo, chief executive of Ghanaian regulator Cocobod said on Thursday that cocoa and chocolate companies in West Africa were thwarting government attempts to combat farmer poverty. As a result, their sustainability schemes, which allow companies such as Barry Callebaut and Nestle to charge consumers a premium for chocolate certified as sustainably sourced, could be suspended.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:01 IST
Ghana, Ivory Coast threaten to suspend cocoa companies' sustainability schemes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ghana's cocoa regulator has threatened to suspend the sustainability schemes used by major cocoa and chocolate companies to assure consumers that the beans they use are sustainably and ethically sourced. In comments to the World Cocoa Foundation conference on behalf of Ghana and its west African neighbour Ivory Coast, Joseph Aidoo, chief executive of Ghanaian regulator Cocobod said on Thursday that cocoa and chocolate companies in West Africa were thwarting government attempts to combat farmer poverty.

As a result, their sustainability schemes, which allow companies such as Barry Callebaut and Nestle to charge consumers a premium for chocolate certified as sustainably sourced, could be suspended. Barry Callebaut, Nestle, Hershey and Mars reiterated their support and financial commitment to efforts by Ghana and Ivory Coast to combat farmer poverty. Mondelez and Cargill did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Ghana and Ivory Coast, which together produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa, introduced a living income differential (LID) or premium last year on all 2020/21 cocoa sales and said the proceeds would be used to raise the income of cocoa farmers who earn on average little over $1 a day. "The (cocoa/chocolate) brands (have) openly announced their commitment to the LID (but) our intelligence indicates there is a ploy by some to derail (it)," Aidoo said.

"Any brand that is seen not to be serious in accepting the LID by mid-December 2020 must consider all its cocoa beans from Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire as conventional. We are prepared to name and shame these brands," he added. Ivory Coast and Ghana have struggled to sell forward their 2020/21 cocoa crop since introducing the LID, in large part because the coronavirus-induced recession slashed demand for non-staple foods like chocolate.

Nestle, the world's biggest food company, said it is paying the LID when buying its "normal volume of cocoa purchases" from Ivory Coast and Ghana, adding it was one of the first to pay the surcharge when it was introduced. Chocolate makers Barry Callebaut and Mars also said they were paying the surcharge, but did not specify volumes. Hershey said it pays the LID when buying 2020/21 cocoa "based on the needs of our business".

"While some in the industry are accelerating progress toward a modern, sustainable cocoa supply chain, others are not doing enough and must go further and faster," Mars said in an emailed reply to Reuters.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU says Brexit deal still 'metres from the finish line'

The European Union and Britain have made better progress towards a trade deal in the last few days but there is still a lot of work to do for an agreement to be in place by the end-year deadline, the blocs chief executive said on Friday. Di...

UN: Pandemic tough on millions of Mideast, NAfrican children

The global pandemic and ensuing lockdown have taken their toll on the mental and physical well-being of millions of kids in the Middle East and North Africa, the UN childrens agency said Friday. In a survey of more than 7,000 households in ...

Africa witnessing relatively high mortality rate of COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs: Study

Africa is witnessing a higher mortality rate in intensive cure units when compared to other parts of the world, according to a report by Ground Up. A provisional study of the continent reportedly said the rate of higher deaths in Africa cou...

Max Life to Host 'Dream it, Ace it' - A Unique Career Opportunity Webinar for Aspiring Agent Advisors

Ropes in Lara Dutta Mahesh Bhupathi to talk about the importance of dreams and professional perseverance New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. Max LifeCompany is hosting Dream it, Ace it - a unique career opportu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020