Palghar: BJP workers detained ahead of protest over demands

Local BJP leaders later held a press conference, in which they slammed the MVA government for not allowing the party workers to hold a protest and for detaining them.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:10 IST
Police detained several BJP workers and local leaders in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday ahead of their protest march over various demands, an official said. The local BJP leaders planned to take out the march to the Palghar district collectorate on Friday to demand compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers, completion of probe against corrupt officials of Dahanu Municipal Council, approval of pending forest claims and commencement of work of sanctioned roads in the district, among other things.

The march was scheduled to begin around 11 am. "However, the police and district administration took preventive measures and detained several BJP workers," a Palghar district police spokesperson said.

Local BJP leaders later held a press conference, in which they slammed the MVA government for not allowing the party workers to hold a protest and for detaining them. BJP leader Ravindra Chavan, who is party's in-charge of the district, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar and others were present.

"The administration's action is repressive and the party will continue with the agitation by defying the government orders," Chavan said. He accused the administration of strangling the democracy and trying to silence the protesters.

