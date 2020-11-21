Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder Singh invites agitating farmers for meeting on Saturday

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited protesting farmers for a meeting here on Saturday, a day after seeking the Union government's support to create a "congenial environment" for ending their prolonged agitation against the the Centre's new farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-11-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 00:03 IST
Amarinder Singh invites agitating farmers for meeting on Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has invited protesting farmers for a meeting here on Saturday, a day after seeking the Union government's support to create a "congenial environment" for ending their prolonged agitation against the the Centre's new farm laws. "The farmers' bodies have been invited for a meeting by the chief minister in Chandigarh. In this regard, we have kept a meeting at Kisan Bhavan here on Saturday and whatever will be the consensus regarding the chief minister's invitation in that meet we will act accordingly," said Bharat Kisan Union (Dakaunda) state general secretary, Jagmohan Singh on Friday.

With farmers refusing to allow movement of passenger trains in the state, Amarinder Singh had on Thursday urged the Centre to show magnanimity and not link restoration of freight services with movement of passenger trains. Singh had also urged the Union government to support his government in creating a congenial environment for ending the prolonged farmers' agitation, which had grave repercussions for the state and the nation.

The deadlock between protesting farmers and the Railways continued over the issue of resumption of trains. Punjab farmers' bodies on Wednesday had said that they would consider allowing passenger trains to run in the state if the Centre starts running the goods trains first.

However, the Railways had refused, saying it would either operate both freight and passenger trains or none. The suspension of goods trains has hit the supplies of fertilizers for the agriculture sector and coal for thermal power plants, besides adversely affecting the industry.

Amarinder Singh had on Thursday said it was the joint responsibility of both, the state and the central governments, to provide a conducive environment for resolving the current crisis resulting from suspension of train services. According to a government statement earlier, Amarinder Singh is also likely to soon hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that he intended to hold discussions with the farmers' representatives, and also meet Modi and Shah on the issue, which was resulting in massive losses to the state exchequer every day, while causing irrevocable damage to industry and agriculture. He had said that he would urge both sides to take proactive steps to find an amicable solution to the problem.

Farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws, have said that they will reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital on November 26 as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march call. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding that the laws be repealed.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Samsung 2020 Smart TVs now support Google Assistant

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks regulator to assess Pfizer vaccine for suitability

Britain has formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, to assess the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for its suitability, the first step in making the shot available outside of the United States. Britain has ordered 40 million doses o...

Punjab: Father of sacrilege accused shot dead in Bathinda

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower and father of an accused in a sacrilege incident was shot dead by two unidentified assailants here on Friday, police said. Manohar Lal 53 was killed inside his shop at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in the district, they...

WRAPUP 7-Chances narrow of Trump overturning Biden's win after Georgia loss

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...

Soccer-Haiti's football boss banned for life by FIFA for sexual abuse

FIFA has banned Haitis football federation president Yves Jean-Bart for life after finding him guilty of sexually harassing and abusing multiple female players, including minors, global soccers governing body said on Friday.FIFA provisional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020