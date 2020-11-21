CM inaugurates three-lane pedestrian bridge on river Ganga in Tehri Garhwal

Left Menu
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated Janaki Setu, a three-lane pedestrian bridge on river Ganga, in Muni Ki Reti area of Tehri Garhwal on Friday.

ANI | Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-11-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 08:31 IST
Janaki Setu, the suspension footbridge. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated Janaki Setu, a three-lane pedestrian bridge on river Ganga, in Muni Ki Reti area of Tehri Garhwal on Friday. The 346-meter-long suspension footbridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 48.85 crore, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During the occasion, the chief minister announced that soon a new bridge named "Bajrang Setu" would be constructed in Rishikesh. "This would be a glass bridge, a unique work of art," he said, adding the bridges on Singtali and Bean rivers in Pauri would be constructed soon. More than 250 bridges have been constructed in the last three-and-a-half years in the state, he claimed.

Rawat said that Dobra-Chanti bridge could be constructed due to the one-time approval of a budget of Rs 88 crore. He also said that the state government is focussing on providing self-employment opportunities to the youth and soon an interest-free loan of Rs 3 lakh would be provided to the unemployed.

"Adventure tourism is a new dimension to the industry and has a bright future. Tehri and Bilkhet in Pauri have vast potential in adventure tourism," he suggested. Premchand Agarwal, speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, Vice-President of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam K K Singhal, Chairman of Muni ki Reti municipal Council Roshan Raturi and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

