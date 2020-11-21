Left Menu
59th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine held in Bengaluru

With the theme of 'Extraordinary Times

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:56 IST
59th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine held in Bengaluru
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff delivering inaugural address.. Image Credit: ANI

With the theme of 'Extraordinary Times: Changing Aeromedical Paradigms', the 59th Annual Conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine was held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bengaluru on November 20-21. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Chief of the Air Staff, inaugurated the conference on Friday.

Air Marshal RD Mathur, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services, Director General of Medical Services (Air) and senior officers from Head Quarter Training Command participated in the event besides directors of various prestigious scientific institutes located in Bangalore. According to an official statement, two orations were delivered in the conference, "The prestigious 'Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee Memorial Oration' was delivered online by Dr Scott A Shappel, Professor and Chair of Human Factors and Systems and Behavioural Neurobiology from the USA. The 'Air Vice-Marshal Srinagesh Memorial Oration' was delivered by Wing Commander (Dr) SN Sharma (Retired), Senior Cardiologist, Badr AI Sama Hospital, Muscat, Oman."

Air Vice-Marshal MM Srinagesh, is popularly known as the 'Father of Aviation Medicine' in India for his contribution in the field of Aerospace Medicine. In addition to a series of planned scientific sessions and panel discussions which covered topics like aerospace physiology, clinical and operational aerospace medicine, humans in space programme, civil aviation medicine and aero-medical decision making, the JHF Manekshaw panel discussion was also conducted in the two-day conference.

Due to COVID pandemic, the conference was hybrid in nature with 75 delegates present at the Institute and about 200 delegates participating online.

