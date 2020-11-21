Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB detains comedian Bharti Singh, her husband for questioning in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband for questioning in connection with a drug case after a raid was conducted at their residence in Mumbai here.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:23 IST
NCB detains comedian Bharti Singh, her husband for questioning in drug case
Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband being brought to NCB office in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained comedian Bharti Singh and her husband for questioning in connection with a drug case after a raid was conducted at their residence in Mumbai here. "She (Bharti Singh) and her husband both have been detained for questioning by the NCB about possession of narcotics substances," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told reporters here.

Earlier today, a raid was conducted at the residence of Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in connection with a drug case. Their names had reportedly surfaced during the questioning of an alleged drug peddler. This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for sodomising 13-year-old boy in UP's Ballia

A man has been arrested for sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district, police said on SaturdayThe boy, who is a student of class 7, was alone in his house on Thursday night when his 19-year-old neighbour sodomised him, ...

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Researchers have found that abnormalities in the immune systems T cells is linked to pneumonia seen in COVID-19 patients, findings which may lead to new ways of avoiding severe lung infection caused by the novel coronavirus. According to th...

KITE in among elite list of best models in HRD category of NITI Aayog

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education KITE is among the elite list of best models in Human Resources Development category published by NITI Aayog. The report, released on Nov 17, highlights the interventions made by KITE in...

Opposition working against national unity, integrity: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are working against the national unity and integrity. Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in connection with the u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020