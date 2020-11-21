Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad parents stage protest demanding reduction of school fees

The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) on Saturday staged a demonstration in protest against schools charging the entire fees and not just the tuition fees as the state government had ordered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:34 IST
Hyderabad parents stage protest demanding reduction of school fees
Parents protesting in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) on Saturday staged a demonstration in protest against schools charging the entire fees and not just the tuition fees as the state government had ordered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Protesting parents said that the schools had made a mockery of the government's orders and demanded that schools should not charge more than 50 per cent of the total fee.

Speaking to ANI, Riya, a parent, said, "Despite the government passing orders stating that schools in Telangana must only charge the tuition fee, schools have been ignoring the order and charging the entire fees." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the livelihoods of several people have been adversely affected, with many finding it difficult to pay school fees for their children.

Classes are now conducted online instead of in the classroom and many parents say that it is unfair to charge the whole school fees, especially since classrooms and other services in the school are not being utilised. "This year hasn't been a normal year for many of us with pandemic leading to loss of jobs and untimely disbursement of salary. Everyone must be compassionate about the situation but schools have been demanding for the complete school fees, even while our children are studying from homes and there are no other activities in school apart from online classes."

Other parents said that it was important for the government to intervene so that in the coming years, the increase in school fees could be regulated. "It is our sincere request to the government to come and save us, parents, from the loot of these schools. We not only want a 50 per cent fee reduction, but the government should also make sure that the schools don't just increase fees whenever they want. We pay over Rs 2 lakhs per year for primary school fees. If we spend so much on the education of our children now, we won't have anything left for their higher studies," Sanjay, a parent and HSPA member said. (ANI)

Also Read: Diabetes centre to be set at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi PG Institute

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri City gets accreditation certification for QMS,EMS from ISO

Sri City, one of the most flourishing Special Economic Zones in the country in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, received accreditation certifications for Quality Management System and Environmental Management System from the Internation...

In contest with BJP for 2022 U'khand assembly polls: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday claimed that the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be a contest between it and the BJP as the Congress is fading fast due to infighting among its leaders. While AAP has drawn up a plan to fight on issue...

Ladakh hikes education budget to Rs 871 cr

The Ladakh administration has increased multi-fold its education budget to Rs 871 crore, an official said on Saturday. This was revealed during the integrated multidisciplinary professional advancement for teacher IMPACT training programme ...

UP govt has effectively checked cow slaughter and cattle smuggling: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has been able in checking both the cow slaughtering and their smuggling to other states. The cows were even being sent to other countries before I took over as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020