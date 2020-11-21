Amit Shah lays foundation stone for Metro Rail Project in Chennai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for phase-two of Chennai Metro Rail Project built at a cost of Rs 61,843 crore and virtually dedicated the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai (Rs 380 crore) to the people in Chennai on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were present at the occasion. The Union minister also paid his tribute to former chief ministers Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (popularly known as M.G.R.) and Jayalalitha at the event today.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation for various infrastructure projects worth a whopping Rs 67,378 crore along with the launch of an elevated corridor on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road (Rs 1,620 crore), construction of a new barrage across the Cauvery at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district (Rs 406 crore), Chennai Trade Centre extension project (Rs 309 crore), Indian Oil Corporation Terminal at Vallur in Tiruvallur district (Rs 900 crore), Lube plant at Amullaivoyal (Rs 1,400 crore) and a new berth at Kamarajar port in Chennai (Rs 900 crore) to boost cargo handling, as per an official statement. Shah's visit assumes significance as BJP prepares itself for the Assembly polls scheduled in mid-2021 in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)