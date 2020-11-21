Drip irrigation probe on in 3 tehsils of Jalna: Maha minister

Action was taken against several firms and distributors for alleged irregularities in drip irrigation systems being set up under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Yojana in three tehsils of Jalna district, said Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse on Saturday. He said 1,172 proposals under these Central and state run schemes, in Jafrabad, Bhokardan and Jalna tehsils, were being re-inspected, while five firms and 32 distributors have been issued notices and licences of 12 distributors canceled.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhuse said a preliminary probe had revealed that farmers in these three tehsils had not been provided drip irrigation equipment as mandated, while some got sub-standard items and there were also instances of subsidy embezzlement. "I have directed the secretary and senior officials of the state agriculture department to probe all proposals in the district in the past three years," the minister said.

The PMKSY and NDSKY aim to better farming through drip as well as sprinkler irrigation mechanisms and improve soil quality..