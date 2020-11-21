Left Menu
Punjab farmers begin collecting essentials for march to Delhi

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said even women are going door-to-door to collect ration and other items. “We are getting ration, utensils, mattress, blankets and quilts etc,” said Kokrikalan, adding that people are also giving “sangharsh fund” (cash) to farmers' bodies.

Days ahead of their proposed march to the national capital against the Centre's farm laws, Punjab farmer bodies have started collecting ration, quilts and other essentials from people. They on Saturday claimed to have immense support for their march, dubbing it as "historic" that will "shake" the Union government.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Wednesday had announced that they would reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital on November 26. Farmer bodies have formed a “Samyukta Kisan Morcha” to press the Union government for their demands.

The 'morcha' has the support of over 500 farmers' organisations, farmers leaders said. Farmer leaders said they are getting immense support from villagers for their protest march as they are donating ration, cash, blankets and other items.

“People in villages are donating ration for meal with an open heart,” said a farmer leader in Barnala district. Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said even women are going door-to-door to collect ration and other items.

“We are getting ration, utensils, mattress, blankets and quilts etc,” said Kokrikalan, adding that people are also giving “sangharsh fund” (cash) to farmers' bodies. To protect protesters from the cold weather, farmer bodies will cover trolleys with tarpaulin and arrange buses and other vehicles.

Protesting farmers have announced that they would go to Delhi on tractors to raise their voice against three Central laws. Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakunda), said each tractor will have two trolleys.

“One trolley will have mattresses, tents, utensils, wood and other will be for farmers, including women and youth,” said Burjgill. “It will be a historic march which will shake the Union government,” he said.

Farmers have already announced that they will move towards Delhi through five highways-- Amritsar-Delhi national highway (Kundli border), Hisar-Delhi highway (Bahadurgarh), Jaipur-Delhi highway (Dharuhera), Bareilly-Delhi highway (Hapur) and Agra-Delhi highway (Ballabhgarh). They had said they will stage a sit-in wherever they would be stopped from going towards Delhi..

