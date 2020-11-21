Left Menu
Demonstrators block NH in Tripura, protest against rehabilitation of Bru refugees from Mizoram

Demonstrators blocked the national highway in Dolubari village of North Tripura district in protest against the rehabilitation of Bru refugees from Mizoram in the state on Saturday.

ANI | Dolubari (Tripura) | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:08 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Demonstrators blocked the national highway in Dolubari village of North Tripura district in protest against the rehabilitation of Bru refugees from Mizoram in the state on Saturday. Heavy security has been deployed at the spot, tear gas shells were also fired on protesters.

The agitators had started the indefinite strike in Kanchanpur subdivision over the issue and today they blocked NH 8. "The Government is not responding to us. For the last five to six days this agitation is going on. We the Bengali population wants to keep them (Bru displaced people), initially, it was informed that 5000 people consisting of 500 families will be settled here and others distributed in other districts but now the order has come that the total population shall be settled in Kanchanpur subdivision," said an agitator.

Meanwhile, state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) troopers have resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the agitators after a TSR personnel was allegedly attacked. "We want the Mizoram refugees to return back to Mizoram so that we can live peacefully in Kanchanpur. We came here to raise our voice, for the last five days strike was going on but the government does not care for our demand. So we came here to Panisagar. Our demand is that the Mizoram refugees must return back to Mizoram," said another agitator. (ANI)

