Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar asks farmers to be wary of people trying to mislead them on farm laws

"I want to caution farmers and traders of our state that for petty benefits, they should not purchase 'bajra' from there at a low rate and sell it in Haryana and they must avoid the loss to our state farmers and government as well," said Khattar. Sharing his views on the issue of stubble burning, the chief minister said farmers earlier had to burn crop residue because there was no alternative.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 23:18 IST
Khattar asks farmers to be wary of people trying to mislead them on farm laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Sunday cautioned farmers to guard against people trying to mislead them on the Centre's farm laws. Khattar asked farmers to be cautious against the "misleading elements" while reiterating that the Centre's farm laws were meant to benefit them.

With some farmer outfits from Haryana set to join their Punjab counterparts' November 26-27 'Delhi Chalo' march against the farm laws, Khattar appealed to the peasants from the state to rethink while seeking to assure them that legislations have been enacted to ensure their welfare. "There is no need to hold protests as the farm laws are for farmers' benefit," he said.

Making an appeal to the Haryana farmers during his televised address on Sunday evening to the people of the state on the Covid situation, the chief minister said the peasants are being misled by some opposition leaders. "They should be wary of those who are trying to mislead them," he said. He said the farmers need to understand that the three farm laws will create new avenues for them and they will be able to sell their crops anywhere. "In fact, neither Mandis will be closed nor the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be discontinued. Rather mandis will be increased," he said.

He said in Haryana crops like paddy, millet, moong, groundnut, and cotton are also being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the state. He told farmers that in this season paddy was procured on MSP and in the Rabi season, wheat too will be purchased similarly. Khattar pointed out that some traders and farmers from few districts of Haryana bordering Punjab were supplying urea fertilizer to the other state and asked them not to divert the Haryana farmers' share of urea to Punjab. Notably, movement of goods trains has remained suspended in neighbouring Punjab for the last few weeks amid the protest by farmer unions against the three central laws that farmers term "draconian".

"I appeal to farmers and traders not to allow our urea to be diverted there because there is limited supply and the fertilizer for the peasants of our state is given as per need," he said. Hinting at the benefit to farmers due to the freedom of inter-state movement of corps under the new Central laws, Khattar said unlike Haryana, 'bajra' corp is not being procured by the Rajasthan government and this has prompted some Rajasthan farmers to sell their 'bajra' in Haryana. Khattar, however, asked Haryana farmers to guard against this trend to protect their interest in the state.

"There are complaints that some of our traders, commission agents, and in some cases some farmers are getting 'bajra' from there..," he said. "I want to caution farmers and traders of our state that for petty benefits, they should not purchase 'bajra' from there at a low rate and sell it in Haryana and they must avoid the loss to our state farmers and government as well," said Khattar.

Sharing his views on the issue of stubble burning, the chief minister said farmers earlier had to burn crop residue because there was no alternative. "But today stubble is being used by cardboard factories and it is also being used as fuel and fodder. Now, the stubble for its various use is also fetching Rs 1,500 per metric tonne," he said. He also appealed to the farmers to save water and called for growing alternative crops instead of paddy in water-deficient areas.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to host G20 Summit in 2023: Grouping's declaration

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 -- a year later than what was decided earlier. India was earlier slated to host the summit in 2022 with the Osaka declaration of the G20 st...

Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France to 22-15 win over Scotland

France centre Virimi Vakatawa muscled over the line to break open an absorbing clash which saw his side beat a spirited but ultimately toothless Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday and top Group B of the Nations Cup.The hosts struggled ...

Spain to begin vaccination programme in January, Sanchez says

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination program in January and expects to have covered a substantial part of the population within three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.He said Spain and Germany were the...

Over 3,600 people penalised in 3 days for not wearing mask: Noida Police

Over 3,600 people who were found not wearing face masks at public places were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida in three days, police said on Sunday. Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to penalise people who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020