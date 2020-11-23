Mumbai public toilet collapse: Woman rescued from site dies
The woman, who was rescued from the public toilet in the Kurla area of Mumbai after a portion of it collapsed on Sunday morning, has died.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:30 IST
The woman, who was rescued from the public toilet in the Kurla area of Mumbai after a portion of it collapsed on Sunday morning, has died.
The incident was reported in the early hours of Monday and the fire brigade team was pressed into service to start the rescue operation.Soon after being rescued, the woman was administered first aid and then sent to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. (ANI)