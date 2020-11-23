Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah on Monday with a new cruise missile, just hours after the kingdom finished hosting its virtual Group of 20 leaders summit. He posted a satellite image online that matched Aramco's North Jiddah Bulk Plant, where oil products are stored in tanks.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:51 IST
Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah on Monday with a new cruise missile, just hours after the kingdom finished hosting its virtual Group of 20 leaders summit. The kingdom did not immediately acknowledge any attack as videos on social media suggested a fire at an Aramco oil facility.

Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie, a Houthi military spokesman, tweeted that the rebels fired a new Quds 2 cruise missile at the facility. He posted a satellite image online that matched Aramco's North Jiddah Bulk Plant, where oil products are stored in tanks. That facility is just southeast of Jiddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport, a major facility that handles incoming Muslim pilgrims en route to nearby Mecca.

Online videos appeared to show a tank farm similar to the bulk plant on fire. Details of the videos posted predawn Monday matched the general layout of the bulk plant. Saudi state-run media did not immediately acknowledge the Houthi claim.

Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The claimed attack comes just after a visit by outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the kingdom to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom also just hosted the annual G20 summit, which concluded on Sunday.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iranian-backed Houthis since March 2015, months after the rebels seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa. The war has ground into a stalemate since, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai court grants bail to comedian Bharti Singh, her husband in drugs case

A special Narcotics court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with a drugs case. Both of them Bharti and Haarsh have been granted bail by the court on furnishing a bail ...

Stubble-burning led to high COVID death rate in Delhi, downtrend expected in 2-3 weeks: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday attributed the high COVID-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and expected a downtrend in it in the next two-three weeks. The minister told reporters here that ...

AstraZeneca CEO says smaller first dose in COVID-19 vaccine is 'big plus'

AstraZenecas chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said on Monday that the lower first dose of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine meant more people can be vaccinated more quickly, as the British drugmaker unveiled interim late-stage trial re...

2020 AMAs: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make their red carpet debut as couple

Hollywood star Megan Fox and her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, together made their awards show debut in Los Angeles at the red carpet event of the American Music Awards over the weekend. According to People Magazine, at the megaevent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020