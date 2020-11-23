AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman 'objects' to word Hindustan in oath
Newly elected AIMIM MLA in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman on Monday objected to the word "Hindustan" while he was administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:42 IST
Newly elected AIMIM MLA in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman on Monday objected to the word "Hindustan" while he was administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. "Oath is taken as per the Constitution which mentions 'Bharat' everywhere. I wanted to know whether it's okay to say 'Hindustan' or shall I say 'Bharat' during oath-taking today. We are lawmakers, we should place the Constitution above all," said Iman.
"I love my country," Iman added. According to the reports, Iman took oath in Urdu. In his affidavit, there was a reference of the word 'Hindustan' to which he objected.
The inaugural session of the 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jitan Ram Manjhi
- Akhtarul Iman
- Bharat
- Iman
- Hindustan
ALSO READ
Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Imamganj seat
HAM chief & former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who was earlier
HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi wins Imamganj seat by a margin of 16,034 votes: Election Commission.
Jitan Ram Manjhi wins Imamganj constituency
HAM president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi