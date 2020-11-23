Left Menu
Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. "All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT_PCR negative test report with them before boarding and show it to the teams at the arrival airport. The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight," read an SOP from Maharashtra government.

"The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at Airports in Maharashtra," the SOP read. Regarding travel by train, it said : "All passengers travelling to Maharashtra by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test report before they decide to enter Maharashtra."

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra. Regarding the road travel, the SOP read, "The Concerned District Collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall be tested for symptoms including body temperature."

The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate. Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra. Passengers not testing/found Covid positive shall be sent to Covid care Centre (CCC) for further care. the cost of further care including CCC shall be borne by the passenger themselves, the SOP added. (ANI)

