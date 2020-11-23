Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil prices jump 2% on COVID-19 vaccine news

Oil prices surged 2% on Monday, extending last week's gains as the latest report of encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials had traders anticipating a recovery in demand. Brent crude rose 90 cents, or 2% to $45.86 a barrel by 1610 GMT (12:10 EDT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 51 cents to $42.93 a barrel, a 1.3% gain.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:28 IST
Oil prices jump 2% on COVID-19 vaccine news
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Oil prices surged 2% on Monday, extending last week's gains as the latest report of encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials had traders anticipating a recovery in demand.

Brent crude rose 90 cents, or 2% to $45.86 a barrel by 1610 GMT (12:10 EDT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 51 cents to $42.93 a barrel, a 1.3% gain. Both benchmarks jumped 5% last week. British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective.

"Another dose of favorable coronavirus vaccine news today has prompted a renewed upswing in the equities that has easily spilled into the oil space," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois. The contango structure in the market, whereby the prices of front-month delivery contracts are lower than those for delivery six months later, narrowed to as little as 31 U.S. cents, its smallest since mid June, reflecting traders' views a sustained glut is receding.

Outlook for demand has improved with news indicating progress towards developing COVID-19 vaccines. A U.S. official said the first inoculations in the United States could start a day or two after regulatory approval was secured. PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said the news was detaching sentiment from "gloomy fundamentals".

"Investors are ignoring near-term headwinds, chief among which are surging global COVID infections, and instead looking ahead to next summer," he said. Sentiment was also bolstered by expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, would extend a deal to restrain output.

On the supply side, OPEC+, which meets on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1., will look at options to extend its deal on output cuts by at least three months from January. Smaller Russian oil companies are still planning to pump more crude this year, a group representing the producers said.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-BoE suspects November policy decision was leaked to Sun newspaper

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he suspected the central banks most recent policy decision on Nov. 5 was leaked to the Sun, and that the newspapers report was not simply speculation presented as fact. Hours before...

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be as much as 90 effective, giving the worlds fight against the global pandemic a third new weapon that can be cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale-up than rivals. T...

Canada's Atlantic bubble disintegrates as COVID-19 cases rise

The bubble pact between Canadas four Atlantic provinces has disintegrated in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, as premiers in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced quarantine requirements for all t...

Odisha changes norms for merger of schools in KBK region

The Odisha government on Monday informed the Assembly that the primary and upper primary schools having less than 15 students, and not 20 as decided earlier, will be identified for closure or merger in scheduled areas and also in the backwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020