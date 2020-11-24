Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railway announces to restore 11 trains; Punjab farmers say will not allow passenger trains

Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar continued their protest against the new farm laws, saying that they will not allow the passenger trains to run, even as Western Railway (WR) announced to restore the services of 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, on Monday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab)/Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:32 IST
Railway announces to restore 11 trains; Punjab farmers say will not allow passenger trains
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members block railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru on Monday night to protest against the recently enacted farm laws. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar continued their protest against the new farm laws, saying that they will not allow the passenger trains to run, even as Western Railway (WR) announced to restore the services of 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, on Monday. The Western Railway (WR) on Monday said it restored 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, due to the farmers' agitation in Punjab.

According to an official release of the Western Railway, four cancelled trains and seven short-terminated trains have been restored from various days starting Monday. "Due to the kisan (farmers') agitation in Punjab, train movement was affected as the tracks were blocked by the agitators. The agitation has been called off and the tracks were cleared on November 23, 2020. Hence, some trains which were cancelled/short-terminated/short-originated have been restored," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said.

According to the release, Up and Down Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Special train, and Up and Down Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Special train, which remained cancelled, have been restored. The restored short-terminated or short-originated trains include special trains between Mumbai Central-Amritsar, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar special clone train, and Up and Down Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi parcel special train, it said.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said that they will not allow the passenger trains to run. On Monday night, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members blocked railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru to protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

"We will allow freight trains and not passenger trains. We are ready to give our life if the central government does not scrap these laws, which are against farmers," Satnam Singh Pannu, Punjab state president of the committee, told ANI. The developments come even as Indian Railways is preparing to resume passenger train services in Punjab while following COVID-19 protocols from Wednesday.

The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. Punjab farmers are observing 'rail-roko' protest against three agriculture laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In view of the agitation, the Railways Ministry had suspended goods train services. Also, several passenger trains were cancelled, while some of them were short-terminated. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on danger of Z-drugs for dementia patients

Strong sleeping pills known as Z-drugs are linked with an increased risk of falls, fractures, and stroke among people with dementia - according to research from the University of East Anglia. Sleep disturbance is common among people with de...

You can now view more information about co-workers in Gmail side panel

Gmail users can now find or view additional information about their co-workers, contacts and people who send them an email, all in the side panel. It includes contact details such as phone number and email address, Team and manager, office ...

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trumps administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the...

UN ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of Tigray civilians in regional capital, as refugee numbers grow

Due to a near-total communications blackout across Tigray, establishing facts on the ground is proving difficult, but UN Spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told correspondents at UN Headquarters that more than half a million people remain in Mek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020