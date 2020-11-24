Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Global schemes put a price on carbon emissions

EUROPEAN UNION The world's largest ETS, which started out 15 years ago, is mandatory for all 27 EU members, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, covering power plants, aviation, energy intensive industries. MEXICO A three-year pilot scheme was launched in 2020 covering the power, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 12:30 IST
FACTBOX-Global schemes put a price on carbon emissions
Representative image

Faced with the challenge of converting pledges to slash planet-warming emissions into policies, some of the world's biggest economies are turning to the same tool: a carbon price.

Globally, about 22% of global emissions are covered by the 46 national and 32 sub-national carbon pricing schemes operating today or in the planning stage, according to the World Bank. Carbon pricing can come in the form of a tax or under a an emissions-trading, or cap-and-trade, scheme where companies or countries face a carbon limit

Below are some of the major carbon emissions trading systems (ETS) around the world. CHINA

A national ETS could be launched in 2021 following pilot schemes in provinces and cities including Beijing, Chongqing, Guangdong, Hunan, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Tianjin. They cover energy production and various energy-intensive industries. EUROPEAN UNION

The world's largest ETS, which started out 15 years ago, is mandatory for all 27 EU members, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, covering power plants, aviation, energy intensive industries. KAZAKHSTAN

Its scheme, started in 2013. It was suspended 2016 and relaunched in 2018 after under going reforms. It covers the energy sector, mining and chemical industries. MEXICO

A three-year pilot scheme was launched in 2020 covering the power, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. NEW ZEALAND

Its ETS, which began in 2008, covers electricity generators, manufacturers liquid fossil fuels including petrol and diesel. Some forest owners are given free permits, others can voluntarily join the scheme. QUEBEC

Scheme was launched in 2012 and covers electricity, energy intensive industrials. SOUTH KOREA

ETS started in 2015. It covers around 600 of the biggest emitters, collectively responsible for almost 70% of the country's annual emissions. UNITED STATES

The United States does not have a national ETS, but many regions and states use carbon pricing, such as California and states covered by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) - Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Sources: World Bank Group, International Carbon Action Partnership

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Pravin Char)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palarivattom flyover scam: Vigilance court refuses to grant custody of former Minister Ebrahim Kunju

A vigilance court in Kochi on Tuesday made it clear that it cannot grant custody of former Public Works Department Minister and Indian Union Muslim League MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju to the Vigilance Bureau in the Palarivattom flyover scam case du...

Continental working with top institutions to develop competencies in driver assistance systems

Technology firm Continental on Tuesday said it is engaging with top engineering institutions in India for cutting-edge research and to build competencies on advanced driver-assistance system ADAS functionalities for automated driving. In ...

Medical interns swapping hospital placements for money in SAMA: Report

A large number of medical interns are being involved in unethical and unfair practices, said the South African Medical Association SAMA, according to a report by Times Live. The medical interns are reportedly accused of swapping their posts...

There is cultural affinity between people of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka, says Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday interacted with Kannada Association in Hyderabad in view of upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections and said that there is a cultural ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020