Rain lashes Chennai as Cyclone Nivar expected to cross TN, Puducherry coasts

With Cyclone Nivar very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of Wednesday, rains lashed in parts of Chennai on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:23 IST
Rain lashed in parts of Chennai on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With Cyclone Nivar very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of Wednesday, rains lashed in parts of Chennai on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, according to the cyclone warning centre the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of five km per hour (kmph) during the past six hours, intensified into Nivar.

"The deep depression lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.0 degrees North and longitude 83.0 degrees East, about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai on November 24. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. The cyclone is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then northwestwards," the cyclone warning centre said. The cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) around Puducherry during November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph

Rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at many places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh andRayalaseema during November 25 and 26. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and V Narayanasamy respectively regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured all possible support from the Centre. (ANI)

