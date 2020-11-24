Left Menu
India Post Mumbai to release special cover of cleanliness & recycling

The special cover on the release is an exceptional one since it is made out of recycled paper and aims to spread awareness of the “Swacch Bharat” campaign launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. 

Updated: 24-11-2020 15:09 IST
The special cover and set of picture postcards are also meant to encourage the young talents of the country, recognize their artistry and make them realize the relevance of cleanliness and hygiene.

India Post, Mumbai Region is set to release a unique special cover embracing the theme of cleanliness & recycling in the conference hall of office of the Postmaster-General, Mumbai Region, Mumbai GPO on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) at 11: 30 AM. Along with that, the event will also mark the release of a set of picture postcards, made from the illustrations of the winners of the drawing competition organized by India Post, Mumbai Region during National Postal Week (October 9 – 15, 2020), where more than 450 entries were received from across the country.

The Special cover & picture-postcard set will be released by Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra & Goa Circle, Shri Harish Chandra Agarwal and Postmaster General, India Post - Mumbai Region, Ms Swati Pandey.

The special cover and set of picture postcards are also meant to encourage the young talents of the country, recognize their artistry and make them realize the relevance of cleanliness and hygiene. Besides, it also emphasizes the importance of philately even in today's digital world.

All winners will be present in the event. Those who are from Mumbai will be present physically, whereas those who are from other parts of the country will join virtually.

(With Inputs from PIB)

