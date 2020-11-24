Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statewide public holiday declared in Tamil Nadu tomorrow ahead of Cyclone Nivar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow evening.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:10 IST
Statewide public holiday declared in Tamil Nadu tomorrow ahead of Cyclone Nivar
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow evening. "The severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry by tomorrow evening. Under the influence of this cyclone, rainfall is expected to continue up to 27th November in Tamil Nadu," S Balachandran, IMD Chennai said.

IMD said on Tuesday that the cyclone has a wind speed of 100-110 kmph and gusting to 120 kmph. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rain between November 23-26. With the onset of the cyclone, rains started pouring heavily in the Thiruvarur district on Tuesday evening.

"Extremely heavy rainfall expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on November 25. The most vulnerable zone is north Tamil Nadu districts," Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG), IMD said today. As a precautionary measure, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Railway Police, a team of disaster rescue and swimmers were also put on standby.

"As many as 12 teams are positioned in Tamil Nadu, two teams in Puducherry and one team in Karaikal for monitoring the situation. Three teams are also positioned in Nellore while one team is in Chittoor. Additional three teams are pre-positioned in Vizag. Total 22 teams available on the ground and eight teams on standby. Total 30 teams committed to tackling the cyclone," DG stated. Following the IMD warning about the cyclone posing a grave danger to life and health and safety of the public, Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Puducherry, beginning Tuesday night. It will continue till the morning of November 26, Puducherry's District Magistrate informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all possible supports from the Centre. Indian Navy also informed that five flood relief teams and a diving team is ready for deployment at Chennai.

"One flood relief team each on standby at Naval Detachment Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and air station INS Parundu. INS Jyoti deployed with HADR brick and diving teams along Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast," Indian Navy stated. RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said, Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward.

"The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5 pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," he added. Puducherry has installed 'Number 7 storm warning cage at the port areas' in response to the cyclonic storm, which means the port will experience severe weather from a storm of light or moderate-intensity that is expected to cross over or near the port.

Moreover, a disaster rescue team of 40 people have reached Puducherry with the safety equipment to deal with the storm. (ANI)

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Feliz Navidad? Coronavirus Christmas could limit parties in Spain, newspaper says

The Spanish government is to propose a different Christmas and New Year under coronavirus restrictions with just six people at parties, although it hopes the soul and spirit of the festive season will still shine, El Mundo newspaper reporte...

Maha cabinet approves additional incentive for paddy farmers

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing se...

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020