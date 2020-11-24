Left Menu
Farmers' march: Haryana seals borders with Punjab on Nov 26, 27

Khattar said they have advised people to avoid travelling along the state borders with Punjab for the two days as these will remain sealed. He said to maintain law and order, police will take strict steps.

24-11-2020
Ahead of the farmers’ protest march to Delhi against the Centre’s farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27. Khattar said some farmer leaders have also been taken into custody by police, a move described as "shameful" by the Congress.

The Haryana Police also issued an advisory, asking people to modify their travel plans. Khattar said they have advised people to avoid travelling along the state borders with Punjab for the two days as these will remain sealed.

He said to maintain law and order, police will take strict steps. “We appeal to the public that on November 25 and 26, they should avoid coming to Haryana and Punjab borders. On November 26 and 27, they should avoid going to the Haryana-Delhi border. We will take every step required to maintain law and order,” Khattar told reporters here.

“I appeal to farmers that the Delhi Chalo call given by some outfits has no meaning because the three laws which the Centre enacted are pro-farmer. We will further increase the number of mandis and the MSP will continue as earlier,” he said. Referring to farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said it is "shameful" that the state government took farmers into preventive custody on his birth anniversary.

Surjewala said police have taken farmer leaders Karan Singh Mathana, Satyavan Kathura, Mandeep Ratia, Satyavan Narwal and Prahlad Singh into custody while a raid is being conducted at Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh’s place. “Is a farmer a criminal? Have farmers committed a crime. Is the raising of voice by them for their rights a crime? The Congress demands that farmers should be allowed to march to Delhi,” he said. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police asked the public to alter their travel plans ahead of the proposed march.

The travel advisory is being issued for the benefit of commuters as they may face traffic blockages on roads leading to Haryana from Punjab on November 25 and 26 and on entry points from Haryana to Delhi on November 26 and 27, the advisory says. Meanwhile, officials said strictness along the borders with Punjab will be imposed for three days beginning Wednesday. A specific call has been given by protesting organisations for congregations at the Shambhu border in Ambala district; Mundhal Chowk in Bhiwani; Anaj Mandi at Gharaunda in Karnal; Tikri border, Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar; and Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Sonipat's Rai, it said. Apart from this, the main focus of the protesters originating from within Haryana shall be on the four major national highways leading towards Delhi—Ambala-Delhi, Hisar-Delhi, Rewari-Delhi and Palwal-Delhi-- the advisory said.

Police said besides these points, they may divert or block traffic at entry points from Punjab to Haryana in districts of Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa from November 25 to 27..

