Farmers' march: Haryana seals borders with Punjab on Nov 26, 27

Ahead of the farmers' protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the farmers' protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27. Khattar said some farmer leaders have also been taken into custody by police, a move described as "shameful" by the Congress.

The national working group of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) condemned the "repression unleashed by the BJP government in Haryana" and claimed 31 farmer leaders have been arrested since early Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state police issued an advisory, asking people to modify their travel plans.

When asked if people are being advised to avoid travel along the state's borders with Punjab on November 26 and 27, Khattar replied, "Borders with Punjab will be sealed for the two days." He said to maintain law and order, police will take strict steps. "We appeal to the public that on November 25 and 26, they should avoid coming to Haryana and Punjab borders. On November 26 and 27, they should avoid going to the Haryana-Delhi border. We will take every step required to maintain law and order," Khattar told reporters here.

"I appeal to farmers that the Delhi Chalo call given by some outfits has no meaning because the three laws which the Centre enacted are pro-farmer. We will further increase the number of mandis and the MSP will continue as earlier," he said. Referring to farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said it is "shameful" that the state government took farmers into preventive custody on his birth anniversary.

Surjewala said police have taken farmer leaders Karan Singh Mathana, Satyavan Kathura, Mandeep Ratia, Satyavan Narwal and Prahlad Singh into custody while a raid is being conducted at Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh's place. "Is a farmer a criminal? Have farmers committed a crime. Is the raising of voice by them for their rights a crime? The Congress demands that farmers should be allowed to march to Delhi," he said.

Hooda said he condemns the arrest of farmer leaders. "Legitimate demands of farmers cannot be suppressed. Arresting leaders from their homes at night cannot be justified and the government should release the arrested leaders at the earliest," he said. The AIKSCC, one of the largest bodies of farmers, in a statement said, "Such repression will only embolden the farmers' struggle as it is a question of life and death for them." Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh earlier in the day condemned the police action.

Gurnam Singh said maximum farmers should participate in the march to Delhi and urged them to protest in a peaceful manner. Farmer leaders from districts including Fatehabad, Ambala, Narnaund, Kurukshetra have been taken into preventive custody by police, farmer leaders claimed.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police asked the public to alter their travel plans ahead of the proposed march. Officials said strictness along the borders with Punjab will be imposed for three days beginning Wednesday.

The travel advisory is being issued for the benefit of commuters as they may face traffic blockages on roads leading to Haryana from Punjab on November 25 and 26 and on entry points from Haryana to Delhi on November 26 and 27, police said. As per the advisory, the main focus of the protesters originating from within Haryana shall be on the four major national highways--Ambala-Delhi, Hisar-Delhi, Rewari-Delhi and Palwal-Delhi.

Police said besides these points, they may divert or block traffic at entry points from Punjab to Haryana in districts of Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa from November 25 to 27. Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan too held a meeting with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Ambala, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula districts.

Additional police force will be deployed in Gharaunda and Mundhal where huge farmer gatherings are expected. Vardhan directed to set up multi-layer barricading on highways leading to Haryana..

