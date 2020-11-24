Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghana and Switzerland sign agreement to bring Paris agreement to life

The partnership will catalyse private sector investment into Ghana’s national energy access programme (NCEP), complementing the Nationally Determined Contributions of Ghana to the Paris Agreement.

UNDP | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:13 IST
Ghana and Switzerland sign agreement to bring Paris agreement to life
The objective of Ghana’s NDC is to reduce emissions by 15 to 45 percent below business-as-usual (BAU) and strengthen climate resilience in close alignment with its development priorities. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Ghana and Switzerland signed a bilateral agreement today, which brings the cooperative approaches of the Paris Agreement to life. The bilateral agreement sets the framework conditions for cooperation. The first project foreseen will enable clean cooking and solar lighting and benefit up to five million Ghanaian households. The new partnership will enable the adoption of green and low carbon technology solutions across the country resulting in a plethora of social and environmental benefits.

The partnership will catalyse private sector investment into Ghana's national energy access programme (NCEP), complementing the Nationally Determined Contributions of Ghana to the Paris Agreement. The NCEP will benefit up to five million households through technologies like improved cookstoves and solar PV installations. Ghana is also exploring further projects under the agreement.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner stated, "We are proud to have been able to facilitate the dialogue between Switzerland and Ghana, build trust in the process on both sides and offer our technical support in the implementation. We hope this bilateral agreement will enable Ghana's national clean energy access programme (NCEP) to fulfil its objectives by abating up to 2 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, providing energy access to millions and head towards a green recovery."

The agreement is the first of its kind that involves an African nation, with Peru being the first country to sign a similar agreement in late October.

The statement from the President of Ghana H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the private sector of both countries- "to see this bilateral cooperation as a step to further strengthen collaboration between Swiss and Ghanaian companies to identify commercially viable and sustainable development projects over the next decade". Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway delivered the President's statement which congratulated and thanked Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and UNDP for facilitating the agreement process.

The objective of Ghana's NDC is to reduce emissions by 15 to 45 percent below business-as-usual (BAU) and strengthen climate resilience in close alignment with its development priorities. The NCEP is the core approach to achieving these targets but is conditional upon international support and requires blended financing for implementation.

"With this Agreement Switzerland takes concrete steps for the benefit of the environment and sustainable development", stated Franz Perrez, Ambassador and Head of International Affairs Division of the Federal Office for the Environment. "Jointly, Switzerland and Ghana set a robust framework for additional investments in climate action and for the adherence to human rights. With the Agreement we signed today, we are not only combating climate change but also strengthening social aspects in the international carbon market," he further stated.

This agreement will open the doors to commercial projects, empowering national businesses to drive climate action. This cooperative approach that Ghana and Switzerland are undertaking is already paving the way for other countries to explore innovative climate financing solutions, also in line with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...

Deal reached for UK's four nations to relax COVID measures together over Christmas -Times Radio

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions together for Christmas, Times Radios Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Tuesday.A Christmas deal is done, he tweeted. Three households will b...

Two hurt in knife attack in Swiss city of Lugano - police

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the...

COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020