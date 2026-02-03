China Bans Hidden Door Handles on EVs: A New Safety Standard

China has announced a ban on hidden door handles for electric vehicles, commonly seen on Tesla models, to address growing safety concerns. New regulations require all car doors, apart from tailgates, to feature a mechanical release function, effective January 1, 2027.

The move is in response to fatal accidents where electronic doors failed, trapping passengers inside. Already-approved car models have until 2029 to comply. Popular models like Tesla's Model 3, Model Y, and BMW's iX3 will be significantly affected.

Experts, such as Chris Liu of Omdia, cite China's action as a precedent-setting safety standard. The global impact could be substantial, prompting other regions to consider similar regulations due to shared safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)