China Bans Hidden Door Handles on EVs: A New Safety Standard

China will prohibit hidden door handles on electric vehicles starting 2027, addressing safety concerns after EV accidents. Affected carmakers, including Tesla and BMW, must incorporate mechanical release functions. The policy may influence global standards, as regulators in other regions consider similar measures.

Updated: 03-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:38 IST
China has announced a ban on hidden door handles for electric vehicles, commonly seen on Tesla models, to address growing safety concerns. New regulations require all car doors, apart from tailgates, to feature a mechanical release function, effective January 1, 2027.

The move is in response to fatal accidents where electronic doors failed, trapping passengers inside. Already-approved car models have until 2029 to comply. Popular models like Tesla's Model 3, Model Y, and BMW's iX3 will be significantly affected.

Experts, such as Chris Liu of Omdia, cite China's action as a precedent-setting safety standard. The global impact could be substantial, prompting other regions to consider similar regulations due to shared safety concerns.

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

