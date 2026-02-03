Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess's Son Faces Serious Charges
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess, stands trial facing charges of rape, domestic violence, and possession of drugs, shaking the royal family amidst multiple controversies. Despite not holding a royal title, Hoiby could face significant legal consequences, bringing scrutiny to Norway's royal court.
The trial of Norway's Crown Princess's son, Marius Borg Hoiby, commenced on Tuesday, casting a shadow over the Norwegian royal family. Hoiby, who faces rape and domestic violence charges, asserts his innocence as the proceedings unfold.
Prosecutor Sturla Henriksboe stressed that Hoiby would face the same legal treatment as any Norwegian citizen, while his lawyer, Petar Sekulic, announced that Hoiby acknowledges some minor offenses but denies major allegations.
This trial highlights significant challenges for Norway's monarchy, with recent controversies surrounding Princess Martha Louise and the health concerns of King Harald and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
