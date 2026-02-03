Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess's Son Faces Serious Charges

The trial of Norway's Crown Princess's son, Marius Borg Hoiby, commenced on Tuesday, casting a shadow over the Norwegian royal family. Hoiby, who faces rape and domestic violence charges, asserts his innocence as the proceedings unfold.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksboe stressed that Hoiby would face the same legal treatment as any Norwegian citizen, while his lawyer, Petar Sekulic, announced that Hoiby acknowledges some minor offenses but denies major allegations.

This trial highlights significant challenges for Norway's monarchy, with recent controversies surrounding Princess Martha Louise and the health concerns of King Harald and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

