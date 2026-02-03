Left Menu

Nepal's Cricketing Dream: A Himalayan Leap Forward

Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal discusses his experiences in Nepal, a nation with a burgeoning love for cricket. With a dedicated fan base and growing infrastructure, Nepal's cricket team is preparing for the T20 World Cup. The team hopes to make a mark, with support from local administration and international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:37 IST
Nepal's passion for cricket is more than a pastime; it's a cultural staple that unites fans across the nation. Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal shares his journey to understanding this unique fervor during his participation in Nepal's Premier League.

Despite past challenges with infrastructure, the Nepalese cricket team stands on the cusp of making history as they prepare to compete in the T20 World Cup. With devoted fans and international partnerships, the team is ready to face global giants.

Under consistent support from figures like ICC chairman Jay Shah, and driven by dedicated players, Nepal's cricket ambitions aim beyond the World Cup to establish a robust first-class structure by 2030, marking a significant leap for the sport in the region.

