Nepal's Cricketing Dream: A Himalayan Leap Forward

Nepal's passion for cricket is more than a pastime; it's a cultural staple that unites fans across the nation. Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal shares his journey to understanding this unique fervor during his participation in Nepal's Premier League.

Despite past challenges with infrastructure, the Nepalese cricket team stands on the cusp of making history as they prepare to compete in the T20 World Cup. With devoted fans and international partnerships, the team is ready to face global giants.

Under consistent support from figures like ICC chairman Jay Shah, and driven by dedicated players, Nepal's cricket ambitions aim beyond the World Cup to establish a robust first-class structure by 2030, marking a significant leap for the sport in the region.

