COVID testing being undertaken at Delhi-UP border

In light of the increasing number of daily COVID-19 in Delhi, rapid testing for the virus is being conducted at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Gazipur.

ANI | Gazipur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:40 IST
COVID testing being undertaken at Delhi-UP border
Passengers commuting between Delhi and Gazipur being tested. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In light of the increasing number of daily COVID-19 in Delhi, rapid testing for the virus is being conducted at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Gazipur. According to NK Gupta, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghazipur, people commuting between Delhi and Ghazipur are being tested.

"Random testing is being conducted here for those commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad. This will help curb the spread of COVID19," Gupta told ANI. As per the Delhi health department, 4,454 new coronavirus cases and 121 deaths were reported on Monday.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 5,34,317, including 4,88,476 recoveries and 8,512 deaths. Uttar Pradesh, Meanwhile, has 23,806 active COVID-19 cases and has witnessed a total of 7,559 deaths due to the infection. As many as 4,95,415 people have recovered from the disease so far, the Union Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

