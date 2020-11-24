Left Menu
23 citizens of Nepal found COVID-19 positive at India-Nepal border

A total number of 23 Nepali citizens have been found positive in the last four days by India's health team at Banbasa near the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, said a health official on Tuesday.

ANI | Champawat (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:47 IST
Health team conducts COVID-19 tests near Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

A total number of 23 Nepali citizens have been found positive in the last four days by India's health team at Banbasa near the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, said a health official on Tuesday. The health team has been conducting rapid antigen detection tests from the last 10 days. 200-250 people are being tested here every day, COVID-19 in-charge of Banbasa, Dr Ajay said.

According to the new advisory, the International Suspension Bridge at Dharchula will be opened two days a week, Saturday and Wednesday. International Suspension Bridge in Dharchula was last open for 9 hours on November 18. Acting on the request of the Government of Nepal, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on Wednesday issued an order to open the India-Nepal International suspension bridge to allow the movement of migrant citizens.

Earlier, the bridge was reopened on October 22 for three days to facilitate the Nepali citizens who had served the Indian Army and other Indian organisations and wanted to cross over to collect their pensions. (ANI)

