FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy awards
The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday. Following is a list of nominations in key categories.Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 00:42 IST
The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31 hosted by Trevor Noah. ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko "Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
"Everyday Life" — Coldplay "Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier
"Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa
"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone "Folklore" — Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR "Black Parade" — Beyoncé
"Colors" — Black Pumas "Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
"Say So" — Doja Cat "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa "Circles" — Post Malone
"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé SONG OF THE YEAR
"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé) "The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) "Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa) "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) "If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
BEST NEW ARTIST Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers Chika
Noah Cyrus D Smoke
Doja Cat Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy "Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
"Dynamite" — BTS "Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Changes" — Justin Bieber "Chromatica" — Lady Gaga
"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa "Fine Line" — Harry Styles
"Folklore" — Taylor Swift BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Shameika" — Fiona Apple "Not" — Big Thief
"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers "The Steps" — Haim
"Stay High" — Brittany Howard "Daylight" — Grace Potter
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE "Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop" — DaBaby "What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
"Dior" — Pop Smoke BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress "Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark
"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert "Nightfall" — Little Big Town
"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde BEST MUSIC FILM
"Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys "Black Is King" — Beyoncé
"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt
"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top