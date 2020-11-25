FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Grammy awards

The nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31 hosted by Trevor Noah. ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko "Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

"Everyday Life" — Coldplay "Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier

"Women In Music Pt. III" — Haim "Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone "Folklore" — Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR "Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas "Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa "Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé SONG OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé) "The Box" — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan" — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) "Circles" — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now" — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa) "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"I Can't Breathe" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) "If The World Was Ending" — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

BEST NEW ARTIST Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers Chika

Noah Cyrus D Smoke

Doja Cat Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy "Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS "Rain On Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Changes" — Justin Bieber "Chromatica" — Lady Gaga

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa "Fine Line" — Harry Styles

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple "Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers "The Steps" — Haim

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard "Daylight" — Grace Potter

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE "Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby "What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress "Your Life Is A Record" — Brandy Clark

"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert "Nightfall" — Little Big Town

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde BEST MUSIC FILM

"Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys "Black Is King" — Beyoncé

"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt

"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top