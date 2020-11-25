Ahmed Patel dedicated his life to Congress: Rahul Gandhi writes to Faisal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a condolence message to deceased senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal on Wednesday saying, the party has lost the leader who dedicated his life to the Congress. "Dear Faisal, I am saddened by the passing of your father, Shri Ahmed Patel Ji. We have lost a leader who dedicated his life to the Congress party," said Gandhi.

Ahmed Patel epitomised courage and loyalty in public life, he added. "He stood by the Congress party through its most difficult times. I will miss his wisdom, his intellect and his unwavering commitment to the Congress party. He will continue to guide us and inspire every Congress worker to carry forward our mission. My thoughts, prayers and love are with you and your family in this difficult time," he added.

Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)