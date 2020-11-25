Maha: Farmer killed in leopard attack in Beed

Left Menu
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 13:57 IST
A 40-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by a leopard at a village in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Wednesday. Nagnath Garje, a resident of Surdi village in Beed, was working on his field at the time of the attack on Tuesday, a senior forest official said.

When the victim failed to return home after work, a search was conducted in the area and he was found dead, he said. "Our team has confirmed that the man was killed by a leopard. The animal is in Surdi area and we are planning to trap it," the official said.

Last week, another farmer and his son were killed by a leopard at Apegaon of Paithan in Aurangabad district. Cages have been installed to trap the predator who is still at large, an official said.

