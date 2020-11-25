Maha: Farmer killed in leopard attack in Beed
A 40-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by a leopard at a village in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Wednesday. The animal is in Surdi area and we are planning to trap it," the official said. Last week, another farmer and his son were killed by a leopard at Apegaon of Paithan in Aurangabad district.
A 40-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by a leopard at a village in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Wednesday. Nagnath Garje, a resident of Surdi village in Beed, was working on his field at the time of the attack on Tuesday, a senior forest official said.
When the victim failed to return home after work, a search was conducted in the area and he was found dead, he said. "Our team has confirmed that the man was killed by a leopard. The animal is in Surdi area and we are planning to trap it," the official said.
Last week, another farmer and his son were killed by a leopard at Apegaon of Paithan in Aurangabad district. Cages have been installed to trap the predator who is still at large, an official said.
