Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fairness and justice bedrock of parliamentary democratic system: President

The President said that in a parliamentary democracy, the opposition also has an important role along with the ruling party, and, therefore harmony, cooperation and meaningful deliberation between the two is necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:31 IST
Fairness and justice bedrock of parliamentary democratic system: President
The President observed that the democratic system has proved to be the most effective means of peoples’ welfare. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

In a democratic system, the medium of dialogue is the best medium for not allowing the debate to become a dispute, said the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind while speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat today (November 25, 2020).

The President said that in a parliamentary democracy, the opposition also has an important role along with the ruling party, and, therefore harmony, cooperation and meaningful deliberation between the two is necessary. It is the responsibility of Presiding Officers to provide a congenial atmosphere for a healthy debate to the peoples' representatives in the House and to encourage courteous dialogue and discussion.

The President said that fairness and justice are the bedrock of our parliamentary democratic system. The Chair of the Speaker of the House symbolizes both - dignity and duty. It demands sincerity and sense of justice. It also symbolizes impartiality, righteousness and fairness and it is expected from Presiding Officers that their conduct is inspired by these lofty ideals.

The President observed that the democratic system has proved to be the most effective means of peoples' welfare. Therefore, it is a matter of pride to be a Member of the Parliament and the Legislature. Members and Presiding Officers should maintain each other's dignity for the betterment of people and progress of the country. Holding the Presiding Officers in high esteem, MPs and MLAs earn respect for themselves and for the parliamentary democracy itself.

The President said that Parliament and Legislative Assemblies are the cornerstones of our parliamentary system. They have an important responsibility to work for a better future of our countrymen. In the last few decades, expectations, aspirations and awareness of the general public have been on the rise. Therefore, the role and responsibilities of Parliament and Legislatures have come into focus even more. Peoples' representatives are expected to remain true to the principles of democracy. The biggest challenge before democratic institutions and peoples' representatives is to live up to the expectations of the people.

Expressing happiness over the theme of this year's Conference 'Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy', the President said that all the three organs of state - the executive, the legislature and the judiciary - have been working in harmony and the tradition has taken strong roots here in India. He exuded confidence that our democratic system will be further strengthened by adopting the conclusions drawn from the deliberations during the Conference.

The President said that the democratic system is eventually governed by the supreme goal of peoples' welfare, especially the upliftment of the poor, backward and the deprived sections of our society and the progress of the country. He expressed confidence that the three organs of governance together will continue to work towards achieving this goal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-World agonises over new COVID curbs as infections approach 60 million

Countries around the world agonised over new coronavirus curbs ahead of Christmas and other holidays as global infections approached 60 million on Wednesday and U.S. officials pleaded with Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.The holida...

Dr Vardhan chairs meeting with partners working on TB care and management

The fight against TB needs to be made into a Jan Andolan, a peoples movement. An effective communication strategy is needed which would focus on reaching the maximum population complement with preventive, diagnostic and curative aspects of ...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Beyonce dominates Grammy nods snubbed The Weeknd calls process corruptBeyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artist...

UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment to 0.5% of GDP

Britains government reduced its commitment to foreign aid on Wednesday, pledging to spend 0.5 of gross domestic product on aid in 2021 as opposed to the normal 0.7 figure, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.The move will be popular among som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020