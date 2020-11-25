Left Menu
Rainfall likely over isolated places in South-West Delhi, adjoining areas

Light intensity rainfall is expected to occur over isolated places of South-West Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Jhunjhunu, Narwana, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Jind, Shadipur-Julana, and Assand during the next 2 hours, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi (Delhi) | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the official Twitter handle of IMD, "Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-West Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Jhunjhunu, Narwana, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Jind, Shadipur-Julana and Assand during next 2 hours."

"Due to likely fall in minimum temperatures over northwest India, cold wave condition is expected to prevail at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh between November 27 and November 29," the tweet added. (ANI)

