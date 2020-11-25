Left Menu
All fixed to mobile calls to be dialled with prefix '0' from January 15, 2021

All fixed to mobile calls will be dialed with the prefix '0' from January 15, 2021, said the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

All fixed to mobile calls will be dialed with the prefix '0' from January 15, 2021, said the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday. "With the consideration of TRAI Recommendation on 'Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services' Department of Telecommunications has taken the decision of implementing the following: All Fixed to Mobile calls will be dialed with prefix '0' from 15th January, 2021. There will be no change in dialing plan from fixed to fixed, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls. Suitable announcement will be made for the same. This announcement shall be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing '0'. All fixed line subscribers will be provided with '0' dialing facility," read a press statement from the Ministry of Communications.

According to the statement, A total of approximately 2539 million numbering series is expected to be generated from the above. This will free up sufficient numbering resources for future use. With the freeing up of sufficient numbering resources, more number of connections can be added in future which will be beneficial to the mobile customers at large. The above changes have been done in order to have minimum inconvenience to the subscribers and freeing up essential numbering resources, the statement added. (ANI)

