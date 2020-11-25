Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of Ahmed Patel

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. He said that Ahmed Patel was a proficient leader who had cordial relationships with all the political parties.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. (ANI)