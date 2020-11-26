Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB: Opposition holds demonstration against Centre's farm laws, blocks railway tracks

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:56 IST
WB: Opposition holds demonstration against Centre's farm laws, blocks railway tracks
Members of left trade unions protesting in North 24 Parganas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre. Protestors marched on the streets in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah and raised slogans against the farm laws.

Despite the bandh call, some factory workers in Howrah continued their work as usual, while protestors near Domjur stopped the movement of vehicles. Security has been tightened in several areas to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, police personnel have also been heavily deployed at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in anticipation of protests from Punjab farmers. Meanwhile, security deployment has been increased near Karna lake in Haryana's Karnal, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march from November 26 to November 28.A traffic jam was witnessed on the Delhi-Jammu highway due to a strike called by farmers.Heavy deployment of police personnel has been on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in the anticipation of farmer's protests. Police are using drones to monitor the situation.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Legend, gone too soon: Cine stars pay homage to football icon Diego Maradona

Film personalities, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Asif Kapadia, condoled the passing away of legendary football player Diego Maradona, saying the Argentine soccer great will be s...

Chevron Launched: A Great Place to be Stranded

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir People of Delhi-NCR can now look forward to get over their Quarantine fatigue at Chevron, a stunning new lounge that has been launched today. To avoid any crowding, the lounge has been launched in three phas...

Conekt Gadgets Launches India's Fastest Charging Powerbank

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveile...

Plum raises USD 4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Employee insurance start-up Plum on Thursday said it has raised USD 4.1 million about Rs 30.2 crore in funding, led by Sequoia Capital Indias Surge and Tanglin Venture Partners. Existing investors, including Incubate Fund, also participated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020