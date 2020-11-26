Left Menu
'Nivar' weakened into 'cyclonic storm' over north coastal Tamil Nadu

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar has weakened into a cyclonic storm over the north coastal Tamil Nadu, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai/Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar has weakened into a cyclonic storm over the north coastal Tamil Nadu, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. The cyclonic storm will move northwestwards and weaken further into a deep depression during next six hours and into a depression by subsequent six hours.

"Severe Cyclonic Storm 'NIVAR' weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu. The Cyclonic Storm 'NIVAR' would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a deep depression during next six hours and into a depression by subsequent six hours," the IMD tweeted. Meanwhile, waterlogging was witnessed in Chennai's Madipakkam area after rainfall last night.

On the other hand, Bengaluru witnessed cloudy weather and light showers today. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city. Bengaluru city and neighbourhood are expected to receive light to moderate spells of rain with intermittent heavy spells of rainfall at a few places during the next 48 hours, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru urban and rural parts, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka are likely to witness moderate spells of rain on November 26. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in these areas. In view of cyclone Nivar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and V Narayanaswamy respectively and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the cyclone. (ANI)

