Parts of Himachal witness heavy snowfall, Keylong records lowest temperature

With the arrival of winters, several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday witnessed a fresh spell of snow and Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at -2.6 degrees Celsius. Streets, rooftops and trees in Narkanda, Jalori Pass in Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, and Kharapathar were covered in white snow, and locals remained indoors.

District authorities carried out snow clearing operations at the Kharapathar-Shimla highway to make way for vehicles travelling to and from other areas. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla said light to moderate precipitation occurred at most places over the state during last 24 hours."Minimum temperature decreased by 1-2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature decreased by 2-3degrees Celsius during last 24 hrs. Today the lowest temperature was recorded at Keylong (-2.6 degrees Celsius) and yesterday's highest temperature was recorded at Una (20.30 degrees Celsius).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted snowfall and isolated hailstorms in the state. "Under the influence of Western Disturbance over Afghanistan and neighborhood, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall/snow and isolated hailstorms is likely over Himachal Pradesh," the IMD had tweeted. (ANI)