WB bus drivers wear helmets on duty during protests against Centre's labour policies

Bus drivers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSCT) vehicles in Siliguri wore helmets on duty on Thursday for safety purposes amid widespread protests across the state.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:56 IST
A North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus driver in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bus drivers of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSCT) vehicles in Siliguri wore helmets on duty on Thursday for safety purposes amid widespread protests across the state. Workers' unions are observing a nation-wide strike in proteset against the new labour policies introduced by the Centre.

Drivers said that although they did not expect any serious incidents to take place, they were wearing helmets in case of violence. "I am not scared but I have worn this helmet just in case any untoward incident or violence takes place today. The police are with us so there is nothing to worry about," said a driver.

Earlier in the day, members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist Liberation), CPI(M) and Congress blocked a railway track in Jadavpur as part of the strike. Protestors marched on the streets of Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah and raised slogans against the Centre's labour policies and farm laws. The 10 central trade unions including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given a call for strike with a 12-point charter of demands. (ANI)

