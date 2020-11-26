Left Menu
Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) formed a human chain in Kochi on Thursday as part of a nationwide strike against the Centre's recently passed labour and farm laws.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:13 IST
CITU members form human chain during protest against Centre's labour laws in Kochi
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers formed a human chain in Kochi as part of the protest against the Centre's labour laws. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) formed a human chain in Kochi on Thursday as part of a nationwide strike against the Centre's recently passed labour and farm laws. Protesters held banners with slogans against the laws and raised red CITU flags. Visuals also showed many wearing face masks, as this protest is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kochi's bus stops and markets wore deserted a look as workers in the city participated in the strike. Trade unions in several other parts of the country also observed the strike, including the Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions and All Orissa Petrol and Diesel Pump Workers' Union from Odisha and Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist Liberation), CPI(M) and Congress in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hailed the trade unions' Bharat Bandh call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the Centre have created catastrophic unemployment. "Modi-Shah government's anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," Gandhi had tweeted.

The 10 central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demands. (ANI)

