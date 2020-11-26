Left Menu
25 NDRF teams deployed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, AP in view of Cyclone Nivar

Twenty-five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh in view of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF officials said.

ANI | Puducherry/Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:42 IST
Randeep Rana, DIG NDRF (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh in view of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF officials said. "Landfall happened yesterday at midnight. 25 NDRF teams were assigned, 15 in Tamil Nadu, four in Puducherry and six in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone is weakening gradually but it has the potential to cause further damage. Precautionary measures are being taken," Randeep Rana, DIG NDRF, told ANI on Thursday.

He said a total of seven teams of NDRF have also been deployed in Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh, which share their border with Tamil Nadu. The "very severe" Cyclonic Storm Nivar made landfall on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 on Thursday and moved west-northwest direction while moving at the speed of 9 kmph, India Meteorological Department stated.

Speaking to ANI Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary of the state said, "It was a very serious cyclone. So measures were taken by the state government. Things are very much in control. At least three people have been killed while another three suffered injuries due to Cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu. 101 huts were damaged, and 380 fallen trees were removed. There is a complete restoration of essential services. There is no problem of drinking water, electricity or healthcare." (ANI)

