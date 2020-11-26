Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt cuts import duty on crude palm oil to 27.5 pc effective Nov 27

The government on Thursday reduced the basic customs duty on crude palm oil to 27.5 per cent, a move that would increase availability of the commodity in the domestic market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:58 IST
Govt cuts import duty on crude palm oil to 27.5 pc effective Nov 27

The government on Thursday reduced the basic customs duty on crude palm oil to 27.5 per cent, a move that would increase availability of the commodity in the domestic market. The duty cut would also help cool off rising edible oil prices in domestic markets.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a notification said the basic customs duty (BCD) rate on crude palm oil has been revised to 27.5 per cent with effect from November 27. The BCD on crude palm oil is 37.5 per cent currently.

Palm oil constitutes over 40 per cent of India's total edible oil consumption. Edible oil is India's third-largest imported commodity after crude oil and gold. India is the world's largest importer of edible oil, and buys around 15 million tonnes annually from countries including Malaysia and Indonesia.

Earlier in January, the government had slashed customs duty on crude palm oil from 40 per cent to 37.5 per cent for imports from Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. The retail inflation, based on consumer price index, was at a six-year high of 7.61 per cent in October, while wholesale price-based inflation rose to a eight-month high of 1.48 per cent.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rick and Morty Season 5: Dan Harmon talks on Space Beth’s returning, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 is already in the process of making. Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon already in March last year that he was working on the fifth season. Read further to know more on the imminent season.During the online Rick a...

Cricket-Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change

India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharmas hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paines men. Rohit was ...

CBI conducts searches in 3 cities over duty evasion in import of metal toy guns

The CBI on Thursday searched eight locations in three cities in connection with duty evasion in the import of metal toy guns by an importer in collusion with customs officials a couple of years back, officials said. The searches were conduc...

Dr Harsh Vardhan takes stock of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and National Digital Health Mission

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan today visited National Health Authority NHA to conduct a high-level review of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB PM-JAY and National Digital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020