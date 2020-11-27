Left Menu
Delhi Police releases pictures of 20 accused in NE Delhi violence case

Delhi Police on Thursday released pictures of 20 accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:44 IST
Delhi Police has released pictures of 20 accused in NE Delhi violence case [Photo/Delhi Police]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Thursday released pictures of 20 accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi violence case. "Posters with pictures of the accused will also be put up at public places across Delhi. Police also promises a reward to anyone who provides any information on the accused that may lead to their arrest," Delhi Police stated.

According to Delhi Police, these 20 accused were involved in violence in the Chand Bagh area of Northeast Delhi and engaged in widespread arson and stone-pelting. Delhi Police's crime branch is searching for these 20 accused.

On February 24, a violent mob had killed Delhi Police's Head Constable Rattan Lal in the Chand Bagh area. In the same area, the erstwhile DCP of Shahdara Amit Sharma and ACP Anuj Kumar were attacked.

Many burqa-clad women were also involved in the Chand Bagh violence who are being searched by Delhi Police. Violence raged in Northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26, in which at least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

