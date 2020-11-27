Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Delhi chalo': Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border

Amid the farmer's 'Delhi chalo' protest march, Police used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 09:49 IST
'Delhi chalo': Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border
Amid the farmer's 'Delhi chalo' protest march, Police is used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the farmer's 'Delhi chalo' protest march, Police used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Friday. Farmers were heading to Delhi as part of their protest march against the Centre's Farm laws.

"Framers from Punjab and Haryana are approaching Delhi for our program organised in Ram Lila maidan. Khattar government tried to stop us on the Punjab-Haryana border. They used water and cannon and tried to stop us. But we managed to surpass that. We are protesting the farm laws which are against the interest of farmers and the interest of the country," said Saddu Singh Aggrawal, one of the protestors heading towards the national capital. Police have been deployed on the Delhi border in view of farmers' movement and all vehicles heading towards Delhi are being checked. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

"Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway," said Delhi Traffic Police. Delhi Traffic Police diverting traffic in several places in the national capital in view of the protest march

"In view of the rally/ march/protest by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee, the traffic police is diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. "Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movements by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee," Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Besides the Haryana-Delhi border, scores of farmers gathered at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border on Friday, for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. They were seen in large numbers riding the tractors. As a result of the approaching protestors, vehicles were not allowed towards Singhu Border. Earlier today, farmers heading towards Delhi halted near the Panipat toll plaza on the National Highway.

Amandeep, a farmer, while speaking to ANI said: "The main demand is that they should listen to us. They have brought farm laws and still, they are not hearing us. If the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Arhtiyas system (middlemen or service providers) are removed then what will the farmers do?" While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

"We have brought enough ration to sustain for five to six months in Delhi. We are conducting peaceful agitation. Gurudwaras are sending us food supplies as well," he added. Another farmer Robindeep Singh said: "We have arranged food supplies to conduct our protests. We have also arranged warm clothes to face the cold. We are going to stay here in the night."

Moreover, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal. Furthermore, Delhi-Jammu Highway also saw heavy traffic jam due to a strike called by farmers on Thursday. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian cricketers join Australians in anti-racism gesture

The Indian cricketers on Friday joined their Australian counterparts in forming a barefoot circle on the ground to support the anti-racism movement and acknowledge the culture of indigenous people of the host country. The barefoot circle ce...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Amazon tussle: FRL says not every development 'material event for disclosure'

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday accused e-commerce giant Amazonof adopting a media strategy of having every development reported and converted into a line of communication with stock exchanges regarding the Amazon-Future Co...

Telangana BJP chief threatens to demolish AIMIM office if it damages PV Narasimha Rao, NTR memorials

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to demolish AIMIM office Darussalam if it demolishes memorial ghats of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. I heard Owaisi Akbarud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020