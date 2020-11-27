Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Delhi chalo': Commuters heading towards national capital face problems due to farmers' protest

Commuters heading to the national capital from various parts of the country are facing problems after getting stuck on the Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade amid the ongoing 'Delhi chalo' protest march by farmers.

ANI | Panipat (Haryana) | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:44 IST
'Delhi chalo': Commuters heading towards national capital face problems due to farmers' protest
Amid the 'Delhi chalo' farmer's protest march, commuters headed towards the national capital are facing problems after getting stuck on Delhi-Panipat Highway.. Image Credit: ANI

Commuters heading to the national capital from various parts of the country are facing problems after getting stuck on the Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade amid the ongoing 'Delhi chalo' protest march by farmers. Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre's farm laws.

"I am coming from Jammu and was supposed to reach Delhi yesterday evening. We have no updates so far," said Shivangi, a commuter stuck in Panipat. Another commuter said:" We are stuck here. We have small kids with us. We will not be able to move unless the truck is moved in front of our bus."

Police deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers' movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors. Also, vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. "Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway," said Delhi Traffic Police.

At the border Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) the security officials urged the protests to head back given the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one of the protesters responded by saying that "Was there no coronavirus during the Bihar election. Lakhs and lakhs of people gathered during polls. Where was CoVID-19 then?"

Earlier today, police used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border. "Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are approaching Delhi for our program organised in Ramleela maidan. Khattar government tried to stop us on the Punjab-Haryana. They used water and cannon and tried to stop. But we managed to surpass that. We are waling against the farm laws that against the interest of farmers and against the interest of the country," said Saddu Singh Aggrawal, one of the protestors heading towards the national capital.

Besides the Haryana-Delhi border, scores of farmers gathered at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border on Friday, for the protest march against the Centre's farm laws. The farmers were seen in large numbers riding the tractors. Amandeep, a farmer, while speaking to ANI said: "The main demand is that they should listen to us. They have brought farm laws and still, they are not hearing us. If the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Arhtiyas system (middlemen or service providers) are removed then what will the farmers do?"

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments. Further, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Writing for kids needs simplification of concepts, language: Devdutt Pattanaik

Writing for children needs simplification of concepts and language, says illustrator-mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, who finds the process involved in such works both challenging as well as exciting. Pattanaik recently come out with Vahanna ...

NSE declares Anugrah Stock and Broking as defaulter, expels membership

The National Stock Exchange has declared Anugrah Stock and Broking a defaulter and expelled the brokerage houses membership. The move comes a few days after the National Stock Exchange of India NSE scrapped the membership of Karvy Stock Bro...

72 patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 29

COVID-19 recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 72 more people were cured of the disease, while 29 fresh infections pushed the states tally to 16,204, a health department official said on Friday. Of the 29 new cases, six were repo...

Graffiti in support of terror groups surfaces in Mangaluru on anniversary of Mumbai attack

An inflammatory graffiti hailing terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba surfaced here on the occasion of 12th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attack, prompting the police to launch an investigation to find out the culprits behind it. The anonymous gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020