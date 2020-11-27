Graffiti supporting terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Taliban seen in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Graffiti supporting terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban were seen on a wall in Kadri in Mangaluru on Friday which was later covered. "We have covered it now. All CCTV cameras in the locality are being checked. We are looking for all possible clues," said police.

The grafitti wall was later covered with white paint. The graffiti read, "Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manvedis. #Lashkar Zindabad".

Further details are awaited. (ANI)